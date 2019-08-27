Uganda: EU Approves Uganda's Bid to Export Marijuana

26 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Yasiin Mugerwa

Kampala — A team from the European Union has approved Uganda's medical marijuana products, paving the way for local cannabis growers to tap into the global legal marijuana market.

Sources told Daily Monitor that a team of medical cannabis inspectors from the Netherlands inspected marijuana gardens in Hima, Kasese District between July 29 and August 4. They met in Kampala before they issued a certificate of compliance to Industrial Globus Uganda Ltd covering (August 6, 2019 - August 5, 2020.)

Mr Benjamin Cadet, a company director, at the weekend confirmed EU approval and explained that Industrial Globus Uganda Ltd is a trading company for a joint venture between Industrial Hemp Uganda and Together Pharma of Israel.

"Control Union Certifications is the EU mandated body for certification of the medical cannabis. Now that EU has approved our products- the medical marijuana exports and the entire manufacturing chain- from planting to harvest, we are going to export medical marijuana products made in Uganda to European markets," Mr Cadet said.

At least 50 companies have applied through the Ministry of Health to join Industrial Globus Uganda Ltd in growing weed for medical purposes.

The marijuana exports from a farm in Kasese District include Cannabinol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with mixture of 2.7mg THC and 2.5mg CBD for Sativex drugs approved in USA, Europe and Canada. Oil Risin contain Dronabinol for making Marinol and syndros capsules and CBD enriched creams for various skin disorders.

The EU inspectors also certified WHO-GAP (Guidelines on good agricultural and collection practices (GACP) for medicinal plants; EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) -Guideline on GAP and GACP for Herbal Medicinal plants. They also approved propagation through cloning of vegetal material, cultivation, harvesting, drying, curling, packaging and storage of cannabis inflorescences for medical use.

"Control Union Certifications declares that the production of the products mentioned on this certificate has been found to be compliant in accordance with the standard," a certificate issued on August 6 by Udi Gabay on behalf of the managing director reads in part.

Uganda failed to export medical marijuana products to Canada and Germany worth Shs600b in June as earlier planned because Industrial Globus Uganda Ltd had not secured the required approvals from EU.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Business
External Relations
Health
Agribusiness
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.