Liberia: 14 Liberians Off to India for Master's, Studies in Forensic in Combating Terrorism

Monrovia — The Honorary Consulate General of India in Liberia has announced that a total of 14 more Liberians have departed Liberia for India to pursue studies at various Indian universities under Indian Government Scholarship schemes.

Of the 14, seven went to undergo Post Graduate Studies under India Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship scheme, while seven went for Short-term Professional Studies in Forensic Science.

The ICCR Master's Scholarship Students (in various fields) who left included Dean L. Williams - Civil Engineering at West Bengal University; Emmanuel Sherman - Computer Engineering at Delhi Technological University; Anthony Nimley Chea, Jr., PG in Environmental Engineering at Delhi Technological University; and Tobby Achilles Quah - MBA at Punjab University, Patiala.

Other ICCR Scholarship students in India for studies are Franklin Gonpue - MSc. at Mysore University; Standee P. Weah, Master of Public Health, SavitribalPhule Pune University; and S. G. Forh - M. Tech Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur.

All seven who left to study Forensic Science under the ITEC Scholarship Program include Nelsco Wolo the Role of Forensic in Combating Terrorism; Charles Omasco Cassell - studies in Digital Forensic; Jeremiah S. Chea - studies in Role of Forensic in Combating Terrorism; Julius A. Thomas - Cyber Security and Incident Response; Amara Yousuf Jabateh - Investigation of White Color Crime (Financial Frauds Investigation); Ms. Bernice D. Borbor - Role of Forensic in Combating Terrorism; and Targen P. Daye - studies in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

India's recent advancement in the massive transformation of its economy through industrialization and IT application, as well as meteoric rise to the status of a full emerging economy, has not only placed it in a unique position, but imposes on it a moral obligation to assist other least developed Nations it has left behind to also come out of the quagmire of under development. India does this through various means, including technology transfer, development assistance (grants and concessionary loans), experience sharing, and offer of scholarships for studies in India in specialized professional areas.

When Indian Ambassador Y. K. Sailas Thangal presented his Letters of Credence to President George Weah, he promised more scholarships for Liberians.