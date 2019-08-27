Zimbabwe: CBZ Debate Winners for Parliament

Winners of the next edition of CBZ Schools debate Championships will automatically qualify for junior members of Parliament, an official has said.

CBZ Schools Debate Championships director Takudzwa Tsikwa made the revelations during finals held over the weekend in Harare, where Vice President Kembo Mohadi was the guest of honour.

VP Mohadi was represented by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima, who read the speech on his behalf.

The Vice President thanked CBZ for the programme, saying it helps in making the President's Vision of 2030 come true.

"Congratulations to CBZ and Institute of African Knowledge for bringing this exciting program to the Nation.

"As the country marches towards becoming an upper-middle income economy by 2030 under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Mnangagwa, we are cognisant of the fact that realising this goal will greatly depend on manpower equipped with knowledge and skills to solve problems innovatively," he said.

VP Mohadi said the thrust of the updated Curriculum was to build learners who are versatile and multi-dimensional in the things they will be able to do after school.

He said the CBZ Debate Championship encourages students to make original contributions to their field of study, which is an integral part of professional education.

"It is a ground-breaking approach to the integration of teaching and learning that emphasises the discovery of new knowledge.

"In today's world, young people need to know how to generate new knowledge in order to meet the demands of the modern-day workforce, to practice professionally at and beyond the level of international standards," he said.

VP Mohadi commended CBZ and Institute of African Knowledge for bringing vibrancy to the education process by committing their resources saying the corporate sector should take a leaf from them.

"This year CBZ is investing $400 000 into the education sector as part of youth empowerment, giving back to the community through corporate social responsibility.

"Despite the challenges we may face as a Nation, we never lose sight of the things that matter and may this spirit of it-can-be-done continue to be spread around," he said.

In the primary schools category, St Joseph's Rusape scooped the first prize and walked away with $6 500, gold medals and a floating trophy.

Mtshane from Bulawayo came second and pocketed $4 500, silver medals and a trophy, while Lady Tait from Mashonaland West emerged third and got $2 000, bronze medals and a trophy. In the secondary schools category, Mtshabezi High from Matabeland South were crowned the champions and pocketed $8 000, gold medals and a trophy, while St Ignatius' College came second and walked away with $5 500, silver medals and a trophy.

St Faith's High School from Manicaland took third position and walked away $3 500, bronze medals and a trophy.