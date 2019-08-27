Liberia: We All Must Jealously Guard the Peace

editorial

In Recent Times, especially during and after the recent by-elections in Montserrado County, there have been series of violence in and around Monrovia, particularly in District#15.

The Most Recent violence incident occurred in Logan Town involving people believe to be supporters of the two leading candidates, Abu Kamara of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Telia Urey of the four collaborating opposition parties.

This incident which witnessed the injury of several persons, led to the damage of Miss Urey's vehicle and other vehicles in and around the yard of candidate Kamara.

As A Result of the incident, President Dr. George Manneh Weah issued a statement condemning the incident.

The President ordered Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean and the Liberia National Police to carry out a thorough and expeditious investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice, irrespective of who is involved.

The Liberian Leader in that statement said the maintenance of peace is a high priority on the government's agenda, and it will spare no effort in ensuring the protection of lives and properties. He said electoral violence in all its forms will not be tolerated, and individuals who disrupt the peace will face the full weight of the law.

The Government, He said, remains committed to ensuring that all Liberians exercise their democratic rights. Notwithstanding, he said political parties should ensure that their supporters remain peaceful at all times. Political leaders will be held accountable for disruptive behavior, regardless of their political alignment.

We Are Concerned about the issue of recent violence that seems to be gradually creeping into our society once again. We all are aware of what violence did to our country during our bitter past.

Just In Case we have forgotten, let's be reminded that it is because of violence that today we are lagging behind relative development in Africa and the world.

Though we were making significant progress prior to the war, but all have dwindled as a consequence of the 14 years war. On top of that, we also lost about 250,000 of our compatriots.

But Since 2003, we have enjoyed relative peace and stability with the country that was once described as failed and perilous state, gradually regaining its respect in the comity of nations.

However, The Little gain we have made since the war subsided could be undermined should we continue to engage in violence as it has been in recent time.

It Is Important to note that the maintenance of peace and stability in our country rests with all of us irrespective in which position you find yourself in, whether no position, opposition or ruling position.

This is because if any negative thing ensues, all of us will one way or the other be affected as it was the case during the war.

That Is Why we all must jealously guide this hard-earned peace, being cognizant of the fact that this is the only country we have and must protect, no matter our position. We cannot afford to degenerate to our bitter past. The hint to the wise is quite sufficient.