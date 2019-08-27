Liberia: District #11 Holds Political Forum

Montserrado County District #11 held a political forum recently at the E.J. Goodridge High School in Barnersville, Montserrado County, bringing together residents and participants of the District to discuss key issues in the country.

During the forum presided over by District #11 Representative Richard Nagbe Koon, the people of District #11 said President George Manneh Weah's proposal to cancel by-election is not welcoming.

"President Weah's proposal seeking to cancel by-election in filling vacant legislative seats is not in the interest of the people," the residents said.The residents indicate that they are opposed to the proposal seeking the cancellation of by - elections to fill vacant legislative seats in Liberia.

According to the District #11 residents, the best way to fill a legislative seat is through by - elections.Meanwhile, the residents have urged that there should be reduction of tenures of the President, Senators and Representatives.

They are suggesting the need to give Senators a tenure of six (6) years, and the Representative and President four (4) years.At the forum, the people of District #11 said they welcome dual citizenship, saying that those who hold dual citizenship should deny key positions at some ministries and agencies.

Meanwhile, at a two - day legislative retreat held at a local hotel here recently, President Weah submitted to the 54th Liberian Legislature several propositions for constitutional amendment, including the cancellation of by - elections.By Ethel A Tweh -Edited by Winston W. Parley