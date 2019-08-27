Liberia/Sierra Leone: FIFA Names Match Officials for Liberia Vs. Sierra Leone World Cup Tie

27 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

Though Lonestar has dropped in FIFA ranking, the team is now encamped, ready for Sierra Leone.

Football World Governing body, FIFA, has named the match officials for a 2022 World Cup Qualifier first leg between Liberia and Sierra Leone in Monrovia. The match is scheduled to take place at SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

In an August 21, 2019 letter to the parties concerned, FIFA's head of qualifiers and international matches, Gordon Savic, named Louis Hounandande as referee, Ulrich Ayimavo, assistant referee#1, Augustine Kougbemede, assistant referee #2, and Adeboh Adegnika from Benin as fourth official.

Savic also named Senegal's Badara Diatta as referee assessor and Ghana's Frederick Crentsil as match commissioner.

Louis, Ulrich and Adeboh are in Kumasi for a CAF Champions League second leg between Ghana's Ashanti Kotoko and Nigeria's Kano Pillars. Pillars won the first leg 3-2 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on August 10, 2019.

Augustine and Louis were part of the officiating team when Mauritanian beat Cape verde 2-1 in a second leg 2020 African Nations Champions (CHAN) in Nouakchott on August 3.

Liberia will take on Sierra Leone at the SKD sports complex on September 4 at 16:00 GMT (4:00 p.m. local time).

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Sierra Leone
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.