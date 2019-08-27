Liberia/Sierra Leone: FIFA Names Match Officials for Liberia Vs. Sierra Leone World Cup Tie

Though Lonestar has dropped in FIFA ranking, the team is now encamped, ready for Sierra Leone.

Football World Governing body, FIFA, has named the match officials for a 2022 World Cup Qualifier first leg between Liberia and Sierra Leone in Monrovia. The match is scheduled to take place at SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

In an August 21, 2019 letter to the parties concerned, FIFA's head of qualifiers and international matches, Gordon Savic, named Louis Hounandande as referee, Ulrich Ayimavo, assistant referee#1, Augustine Kougbemede, assistant referee #2, and Adeboh Adegnika from Benin as fourth official.

Savic also named Senegal's Badara Diatta as referee assessor and Ghana's Frederick Crentsil as match commissioner.

Louis, Ulrich and Adeboh are in Kumasi for a CAF Champions League second leg between Ghana's Ashanti Kotoko and Nigeria's Kano Pillars. Pillars won the first leg 3-2 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on August 10, 2019.

Augustine and Louis were part of the officiating team when Mauritanian beat Cape verde 2-1 in a second leg 2020 African Nations Champions (CHAN) in Nouakchott on August 3.

Liberia will take on Sierra Leone at the SKD sports complex on September 4 at 16:00 GMT (4:00 p.m. local time).