The Federal government has been accused by opposition parties for using excessive force and abuse of human rights in Galmudug areas in Dhusamareeb, the capital of Galmudug state.

The four, Wadajir party, Ilays party, National progressive party and Peace Party said that instead of improving the security situation, the deployment of additional forces had made the situation worse.

Somali federal government on Sunday sent troops to Dhuusamareeb to take control of the centres recently occupied by the Federal government, such as Shirekole, which is set to accommodate delegates attending a reconciliation meeting set to take place in the region.

But the Ahlu Sunnah had warned that the deployment would not be taken lying down, thretaening the government with dare-consequences.

The political parties regretted that the once osis of peace is now one of the most insecure regions.

The parties now want the full implementation of the agreement reached between the Federal government and Ahlu Sunna to end the formation of an inclusive Galmudug state, to bring the reconciliation conference to success and to wait for the Hobyo conference.