Sudan: State of Emergency Declared in Port Sudan

26 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — The Sovereign Council decided on Sunday to dismiss the governor and the head of the security service of Red Sea state and to declare a State of Emergency in Port Sudan, as part of a series of measures to contain the tribal clashes that broke out in the city on Wednesday.

The warring parties signed a truce on Saturday evening, when the number of victims of tribal clashes in the city had risen to more than 26 dead and about 200 injured, and dozens of houses burned.

The truce, which was signed in the presence of the governor and a delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), provides for the intervention of regular forces and the obligation of the conflicting parties to pay a fine of SDG 6 million to the authorities in case of a breach of the agreement. Witnesses reported the burning of a limited number of houses on Sunday morning, after the signing of the agreement.

Praised

Wajdi Salih, a leading member of the FFC, praised the two sides for reaching an agreement to stop hostilities, expressing concern for the events witnessed in the city and explaining that the next stage needs more understanding from both sides.

The acting governor of the Red Sea state denied issuing orders to open fire on citizens. He stressed that the duty of the armed forces is to protect citizens and that the armed forces are not hostile to either party.

Vigils

On Sunday, vigils were held at the southern port and the central market in Port Sudan to demand an immediate end to the tribal clashes.

On Saturday, Khartoum and Kassala also witnessed a number of vigils calling for urgent intervention by the federal authorities.

Khartoum

In Khartoum, members of the Sudanese Professionals Association, the Nuba Mountains Civil Alliance, and eastern Sudanese activists discussed the situation. In a joined statement on Sunday, they called on the warring parties to immediately stop hostilities and to create a climate for comprehensive and satisfactory solutions for all parties.

The statement called on regular forces to play their national and professional role and restore order and the Rule of Law.

The statement called on civil society organisations, political parties and the district resistance committees in various parts of Sudan to prevent sedition and uphold the concepts of peace and community coexistence.

It warned that the events in Port Sudan could undermine the democratic process, raise the cost of peace and destabilise civilian rule.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.