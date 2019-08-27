Sudan: Humanitarian Air Bridge From Kuwait to Sudan

Khartoum — Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid, Mohamed Al-Sennar Mustafa revealed that Kuwait would stage a humanitarian air bridge in support of people affected by floods and rainfalls in Sudan.

He announced arrival of first plane next Friday loaded with 40 tons of food stuff and medicines.

Dr Al-Sennari said in press statements following meeting with Kuwaiti ambassador to Sudan, Bassam Al-Fenaidi, that the meeting was held to arrange for humanitarian aid from Kuwait to Sudan.

He added that HAC would arrange for receiving and distributing the assistance to the affected people , lauding efforts of Kuwait, people and government, and its support to Sudanese people.

Ambassador Al-Fenaidi, for his part, confirmed that a plane carrying humanitarian assistance would arrive next Friday as part of air bridge transporting urgent materials under follow-up of Emir of State of Kuwait, El-Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed.

He lauded swift responses and cooperation of HAC and Foreign Ministry to swiftly and properly deliver assistance to the needy.