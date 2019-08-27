Sudan: Calls for Re-Considering the Constitutional Document

26 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Scholars Commission has called for review of the constitutional document adopted by the two parties of the agreement, the transitional military council and forces of freedom and change as a constitution for interim period.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mohamed Osman Salih added in a statement to SUNA that the document was in pace with the ambition and looking forward to reforming government affairs and it voided any indications to Arabic language , the language of Koran, as official language of the country and Islamic Sharia as source of legislation as well as forming unelected legislative council.

He called for confining functions of the unelected legislative council to drafting the elections act without prejudice to existing legislations and leave the matter to the elected legislative council.

Professor Salih pointed to deep-rooted faith and Islamic belief of Sudanese people that prevent any attempts to change or obliterate the Islamic identity of people of Sudan , indicating to considerable contributions of the Commission in instilling values of justice , equality, freedom , social justice , fighting corruption in Sudanese communities.

He called the current regime to implement such values in transparent and impartial way along with accountability of symbols of former regime and discharge those are not corrupt, give room for opponents of former regime to participate in building of the country through taking part in the current regime.

Professor Salih elaborated that Sudan Scholars Commission will continue efforts to provide advices to rulers with patience along with safeguarding values stemmed from Islamic faith without fear, hesitation and favoritism with the commission commitment to pursue peaceful means to achieve its objectives.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.