Sudan: Calls for Re-Considering the Constitutional Document

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Scholars Commission has called for review of the constitutional document adopted by the two parties of the agreement, the transitional military council and forces of freedom and change as a constitution for interim period.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mohamed Osman Salih added in a statement to SUNA that the document was in pace with the ambition and looking forward to reforming government affairs and it voided any indications to Arabic language , the language of Koran, as official language of the country and Islamic Sharia as source of legislation as well as forming unelected legislative council.

He called for confining functions of the unelected legislative council to drafting the elections act without prejudice to existing legislations and leave the matter to the elected legislative council.

Professor Salih pointed to deep-rooted faith and Islamic belief of Sudanese people that prevent any attempts to change or obliterate the Islamic identity of people of Sudan , indicating to considerable contributions of the Commission in instilling values of justice , equality, freedom , social justice , fighting corruption in Sudanese communities.

He called the current regime to implement such values in transparent and impartial way along with accountability of symbols of former regime and discharge those are not corrupt, give room for opponents of former regime to participate in building of the country through taking part in the current regime.

Professor Salih elaborated that Sudan Scholars Commission will continue efforts to provide advices to rulers with patience along with safeguarding values stemmed from Islamic faith without fear, hesitation and favoritism with the commission commitment to pursue peaceful means to achieve its objectives.