South Africa: Jozi Stars Name Enoch Nkwe's Coaching Replacement

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Jozi Stars have named West Indian Donovan Miller as Enoch Nkwe's replacement as head coach for this year's Mzansi Super League (MSL) .

The news was confirmed by the franchise on Tuesday.

Nkwe had guided the Stars to victory in the first edition of the tournament in 2018, but he has since been elevated to the role of interim team director with the Proteas and he is likely to be preparing for England's tour of South Africa when the MSL gets underway.

The 40-year-old Miller is currently working with the English national side as a technical director, a role he also filled during their successful 2019 World Cup campaign.

"We're delighted that Donovan is joining the Jozi Stars once again, this time stepping up his responsibilities into the head coach role after a successful shadowing of Enoch Nkwe," said Central Gauteng Lions CEO Greg Fredericks.

"Donovan knows how we work and his vast T20 experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we endeavour to ensure the trophy remains in our cabinet."

Miller also worked as a consultant with the Stars in 2018, while his extensive coaching CV has seen him work in the Caribbean premier League, the Canada Global T20 while he has also served as an assistant coach to the World XI and as a bowling coach for the Denmark national side.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the Jozi Stars for giving me the opportunity to lead such a special franchise," he said.

"I had a wonderful time there last year and cannot wait to join up with the squad come November."

Former Proteas coach Gary Kirsten, meanwhile, has already been unveiled as the new coach of the Durban Heat.

The MSL is under increased pressure this year, with the absence of a lucrative broadcast deal and a title sponsor continuing to threaten the product.

Crowd attendances are another major issue.

The 2019 tournament gets underway in November.

Compiled by: Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.