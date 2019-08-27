South Africa: Jozi Stars Name Enoch Nkwe's Coaching Replacement

Cape Town — The Jozi Stars have named West Indian Donovan Miller as Enoch Nkwe's replacement as head coach for this year's Mzansi Super League (MSL) .

The news was confirmed by the franchise on Tuesday.

Nkwe had guided the Stars to victory in the first edition of the tournament in 2018, but he has since been elevated to the role of interim team director with the Proteas and he is likely to be preparing for England's tour of South Africa when the MSL gets underway.

The 40-year-old Miller is currently working with the English national side as a technical director, a role he also filled during their successful 2019 World Cup campaign.

"We're delighted that Donovan is joining the Jozi Stars once again, this time stepping up his responsibilities into the head coach role after a successful shadowing of Enoch Nkwe," said Central Gauteng Lions CEO Greg Fredericks.

"Donovan knows how we work and his vast T20 experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we endeavour to ensure the trophy remains in our cabinet."

Miller also worked as a consultant with the Stars in 2018, while his extensive coaching CV has seen him work in the Caribbean premier League, the Canada Global T20 while he has also served as an assistant coach to the World XI and as a bowling coach for the Denmark national side.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the Jozi Stars for giving me the opportunity to lead such a special franchise," he said.

"I had a wonderful time there last year and cannot wait to join up with the squad come November."

Former Proteas coach Gary Kirsten, meanwhile, has already been unveiled as the new coach of the Durban Heat.

The MSL is under increased pressure this year, with the absence of a lucrative broadcast deal and a title sponsor continuing to threaten the product.

Crowd attendances are another major issue.

The 2019 tournament gets underway in November.

Compiled by: Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24