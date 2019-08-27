Zimbabwe/Malawi: Bullets Supporters Reached Bulawayo After Match Has Ended

27 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

In a dramatic turn of events, Nyasa Big Bullets supporters who left Malawi last Friday to cheer their team on Saturday in Bulawayo in the CAF Champions league arrived in Bulawayo around 6pm when the game had ended 2 hours before.

The Bullets fans were asked to contribute K40, 000.00 each to go and give moral support to their team against Platinum FC in a return leg after a goalless draw in the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium.About 30,000 supporters left for Zimbabwe to cheer their team.

Reports indicate that the bus they used broke down along the way at Nyamapanda Boarder Post and they were forced to jump into other buses which made them arrive in Bulawayo around 6pm on the match day. Bullets lost the match by 3 goals to 2 and are out of the competition.

"It's so painful! K40, 000.00 is gone without watching the game! And the team lost.

"I don't know what management was thinking to give us a bus that is so faulty. The same bus broke down in a journey between Blantyre and Lilongwe. I wonder why we were given the same bus to travel to Zimbabwe. It's so painful," remarked one Bullets fan who did not want to be named.

But in a video that has gone viral on social media, Bullets Director of Supporters, Stone Mwamadi, is seen with other supporters saying they are enjoying themselves in Bulawayo and that the team played well although they lost the game. But surely supporters never watched the game.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.