Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Importance of Uniting Official and People's Efforts to Support Flood-Affected Citizens

26 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — has underscored the importance of uniting the official and people's efforts to extend the required urgent support to the citizens at the areas affected by floods and heavy rains.

This came when he chaired Monday at the Council of Ministers a meeting of the higher committee for warding off the impacts and floods and heavy rains in the year 2019.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoun, has highlighted on the measures taken to evacuate the citizens from the villages that were affected by the floods and providing them with services.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Security and Development, Asmahan Ahmed, affirmed at the meeting her ministry's keenness to continue delivery of assistance to the affected citizens through the ministry's mechanism, which include the Commission for Humanitarian Aid and the Zakat Chamber.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Suleiman Abdul-Jabar, asserted the existence of heath response teams in the National Capital, the states and all the affected villages.

He affirmed continuity of efforts stage mosquito spray campaigns.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Mohamed Al-Sinnari, said that a convoy carrying assistance is leaving to the White Nile State.

He announced that a plane carrying shelter and health materials to the affected areas arrived in Khartoum on Friday.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

