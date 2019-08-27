Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Foreign Affairs Ministry Files

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, was Monday briefed on most important files of the Foreign Affairs Ministry regarding the position of Sudan on regional issues and its role in supporting regional peace.

The caretaker Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Omer Dahab, stated to press after meeting with the Pime Minister that the meeting discussed basic issues of participation and interaction of Sudan with international community under the realities of the revolution and expectation of new diplomatic future foe Sudanese foreign relations.

Dahab indicated that meeting has underscored the steps that shall be done currently and in the future by the Sudanese diplomacy.