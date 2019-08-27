Sudan: Native Administration in SKS Offers Initiative in Red Sea

Native Administration (NA) in South kordofan State has offered an initiative to solve incidents reputed recently in Red Sea State between descendants from South kordofan and Bani Amir Tribe.

Meanwhile the incidents resulted in deaths of noble descendants of the same country.

Al Amir Hassan Al Faki in statement to SUNA following a meeting Monday with Caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Rashad Abdel Hamid Ismail affirmed that the NA normally plays a key role in solving and uprooting problems.

AL Faki pointed to the efforts exerted by the government in halting the blood bleeding.

Moreover, he reminded that the NA supported the government role counting its contribution in determining many problems through the traditional norms and alliances.