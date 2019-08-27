Gambia: Gunjur Mourns Pilgrim in Mecca

Amadou Bajo a pilgrim from Gunjur died in Mecca in the early hours of Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Mr.Bajo had spent most of his life in the United States of America (USA) and upon returning from USA to The Gambia, he decided to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca where he met with his untimely dead.

The deceased Mr.Bajo's has ten children.

He contributed immensely to the Gunjur community as he did help many people financially since his return from the USA to the Gambia.

He had spent most of his lifetime in the USA but finally got back to the Gambia few years ago.