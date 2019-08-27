Gambia: 15,000 Supporters Boo Troubled Gambian Footballer

26 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Fifteen thousand opposition supporters yesterday booed Bakary Jatta, a troubled Gambian footballer, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Born in Gunjur, Jatta has come under soaring pressure as his identity became the subject of intense scrutiny in the German media.

It all began with SportBILD a German Sport site's claims that Bakary has a double identity, alleging the Gambian falsified his documents and thus hoodwinked his way to second tier club Hamburg SV.

In a protracted saga running since start of August, Jatta, as a result is being investigated by the German FA and Hamburg's district office of the aforesaid allegations.

While outcome of the findings is yet to be made public, opposition supporters have taken the issue in their own hands by booing the forward.

The Gambian was subjected to a smattering of boos by fans of opposition team Karlsruhers each time he touched the ball throughout the 90 minutes yesterday.

The incident happened at the Wildparkstadion by 15,000 strong hostile fans as Jatta's team Hamburg ran out 4-2 winners.

In the wake of Sunday's incident, Hamburg's coach Dieter Hecking has urged the German football association to speed up its probing to bring the matter to conclusion.

'Bakka (Bakaery) has submitted all the documents and they are valid, and if we can no longer trust the state and the German authorities, then we can go home.

'I find it unspeakable how he (Bakery) is treated, which among other things means that the people in Karlsruhe think they have to whistle at him,' Hecking said in the aftermath of the game.

Losing side Karlsruhers, it is understood, lodged an appeal against Hamburg even before start of yesterday's match contesting the eligibility of Gunjur-born winger. It followed a week after Bochum also did a similar thing when they lost to table-topping Hamburg.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.