Gambia: The Might of the Executive Presidency

26 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

When the presidency has powers to appoint and dismiss ministers, appoint and recall ambassadors, appoint members to boards of public enterprises and so on and so forth, all those who are seeking greener pastures of government contracts are likely to join the band wagon as praise singers of executive power.

Interest does influence those who govern and the people they govern. Pressure can come from both sides to deviate from national interest to serve personal interest. Hence maximum effort should be done to build integrity not only among those who are in authority but also those who seek to be served.

A citizenry fully interested in a transparent and accountable government will get the type of government they deserve. Those who influence persons in authority to serve their personal interest will ultimately get the type of government they deserve.

