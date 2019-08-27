Gambia to Host Young African Leaders' Awards

Hundreds of young leaders from across the African continent will converge in Banjul, The Gambia for the first-ever Young African Leaders' Awards, slated for 29th September 2019.

The awards, which is the brainchild of the African Youth Architects (AYA), a diverse continental youth organization, aims to celebrate and honor exceptional young leaders around Africa for their professional accomplishments and their leadership roles to make Africa a better place.

The awards are part of an event-laden formal launch of AYA and the adoption of Morocco as its headquarters, starting from 27th September 2019. Aside from the need for inspired leadership from African youth, the event will also provide a platform for the young leaders to discuss about education, its benefits, challenges and concerns.

These young leaders affirm the principles embodied in the AYA mission and provide inspiration and concrete evidence of what young people can achieve when afforded the opportunity and guidance.

Through careful selection process by an experienced panel of judges, which picks the most deserving award recipients from a pool of 106 nominees, four young African leaders will be honored and their successes will be given international recognition.

The four awards up for grabs are: Award for Visionary Leadership, Nelson Mandela Award for Humanitarian Service, Young Women of Innovation and Leadership Award and Sustainable Development Goals Award.