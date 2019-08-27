Algeria: Hassan Rabehi Appointed Acting Minister of Culture

Algiers — The Head of State, Abdelkader Bensalah, on Sunday has appointed Minister of Communication and Government's Spokesman Hassan Rabehi, as acting minister of Culture, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.
