Sudan: Hamad Approves Proposal of Professionals for Solution of State's Problems

Kassala — The Wali (govern) in charge of Kassala state, Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hamad has confirmed the study presented by the professionals Gathering in the state for finding effective solutions to the problems the state is facing regarding the bread flour, fuel and cooking gas in addition to environmental sanitation in areas affected by floods and rain in a number of localities.

Hamed stressed during his meeting , Monday, with the delegation of the Forces of Freedom and Change to the directions to the official bodies and committees in the distribution of bread, flour and fuel to seek to find remedies for crises in the state in the citizens' the needs.

The governor discussed with the delegation a number of issues that need to find quick remedies and how to involve the forces of freedom and change in the committees overseeing the provision of services to the citizens.

On his part, the representative of the FFC Tahir Bashri hoped that the instructions of the state governor will find concern, noting that the resistance committees at the level of neighborhoods are required to do a great work in the coming period to realize the slogan of the revolution to achieve freedom, peace and justice.