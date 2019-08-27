Sudan: Sovereign Council Denies Ownership of Its Members to Luxury Cars

Khartoum — The Sovereign Council Monday issued a release to the press on the reports circulated by local media on steps taken to enable ownership of the council members to luxurious Infiniti cars.

The report described these information were lacking accuracy, explaining that these cars were already existing and belong to the Presidency of the Republic, but have not been purchased recently.

The council affirmed that these cars are used within the official protocol of the members of the Sovereign Council to reflect the prestige and sovereignty of the state.

The Sovereign Council reiterated its keenness and commitment to employ the state resources in the right aspects, rationalize government spending and achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people.