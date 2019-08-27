Nigeria/Algeria: Falconets Beat Algeria to Qualify for Gold Medal Match

27 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's Falconets defeated Algeria 3-0 on Monday in Rabat to book the ticket to the gold medal match of the 2019 African Games.

Cynthia Aku opened scoring in the 16th minute, when she headed home a cross from inside the box.

She netted again in the 26th minute after she was set up by skipper Gift Monday.

Zainab Olapade scored the third goal on the stroke of full time.

The Nigerian women dominated the semi-final from start to finish with the North Africans pegged back to their own half of the pitch.

The West Africans held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in a Group B fixture earlier in the competition.

The Falconets will play either Morocco or Cameroon in the final of the competition.

The coach Christopher Danjuma's girls remain the favourites to win the gold medal in the women's football event.

Their male counterparts, the Flying Eagles, will today take on Mali for a place in the gold medal match for men.

The Flying Eagles drew with Burkina Faso (1-1) and Morocco (2-2) and defeated South Africa (2-1) to reach the last four at this tournament.

To the seven-time African champions, the Malians are kind of familiar customers, after both teams also clashed in the semi finals of this year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.

The encounter ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time but the Malians triumphed after penalty shoot-out.

