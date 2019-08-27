Sudan: The Prime Minister Gets Acquainted On Key Files of Foreign Affairs Ministry

Khartoum — The prime minister Dr. Abd Allah Hamadok has got acquainted on the key files of the ministry of foreign affairs and Sudan position on regional issues and its role for Supporting regional peace in the area.

Undersecretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Omar Dahab said in press statement following the meeting that the discussion focused on the key issues concerning Sudan interactive participation with the International Community.

He explained that the 'Revolution' has imposed a reality that could feature out a new diplomatic future of the Sudanese foreign relations.

Dahab assured that the meeting has confirmed the importance of taking practical steps regarding the current and future diplomatic issues.