Sudan: The Prime Minister Gets Acquainted On Key Files of Foreign Affairs Ministry

26 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The prime minister Dr. Abd Allah Hamadok has got acquainted on the key files of the ministry of foreign affairs and Sudan position on regional issues and its role for Supporting regional peace in the area.

Undersecretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Omar Dahab said in press statement following the meeting that the discussion focused on the key issues concerning Sudan interactive participation with the International Community.

He explained that the 'Revolution' has imposed a reality that could feature out a new diplomatic future of the Sudanese foreign relations.

Dahab assured that the meeting has confirmed the importance of taking practical steps regarding the current and future diplomatic issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.