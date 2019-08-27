Sudan: It Is High Time for Empowering Woman - Susi

26 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Head of Sudanese Universities Staff Initiative (SUSI) for Salvation of the Country Dr. Mustafa Nagm- el Deen AL Bushari has demanded the Transitional Government (TG) gives concern to the real issues relating to youth and woman.

He adds, it is high time to empower woman economically, socially and politically.

He pointed in statement to SUNA, for the important of supporting rural areas woman financially and opening of the financial institutions and banks for her.

The G7 Summit on Saturday in France decided to support African woman with$300m to empower her economically. Highlighted Dr. AL Bushari.

Meanwhile, Dr. AL Bushari urged the (TG) to allocate 10 percent from the state's budget annually to empower the woman economically and gives her a real freedom to bring up a healthy patriotic generation believes on fundamental principles and the moralities of the nation.

AL Bushari reminded that the Transitional Constitutional Document allocated 40 percent for woman representation in governance level.

But he says most of women don't concern about politics. He explained that the real empowerment of woman ought to have been focused on economic support and allowed her reached the sources of wealth.

