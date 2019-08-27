Malawi Farmers Diversify to Fight Climate Change

Farmers in Malawi are diversifying their crops and adopting sustainable technologies as they look at ways to adapt to a changing climate.

Around 80 per cent of Malawi's and indeed the world's agriculture depends on rain, however rainfall is becoming more erratic forcing farmers to change traditional practices.

A UN Development Programme-supported (UNDP) project in the southern African country is helping to mitigate variable rainfall patterns through the introduction of new crops and practices, such as tomatoes and beekeeping, and the installation of a solar-powered irrigation system.

