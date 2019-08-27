South Africa: eNCA Veteran Ben Said Drowns While On Holiday in Mozambique

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Veteran journalist and recently appointed director of news at eNCA, Ben Said, 45, drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday.

eNCA representative Jeremy Maggs confirmed the news to News24 on Tuesday morning.

In an announcement on the TV station, Maggs described Said as one of the country's best television journalists.

"His loss to the station is immense. We are all in deep shock," Maggs said.

Said had just rejoined eNCA after an absence of just over three years during which he worked as an executive producer for TRT World in Turkey.

Prior to that, Said worked at eNCA for nearly 16 years, as producer, senior reporter and group news editor.

He is survived by his wife Nicky and daughters Lily and Bella.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Mozambique
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.