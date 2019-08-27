South Africa: eNCA Veteran Ben Said Drowns While On Holiday in Mozambique

Veteran journalist and recently appointed director of news at eNCA, Ben Said, 45, drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday.

eNCA representative Jeremy Maggs confirmed the news to News24 on Tuesday morning.

In an announcement on the TV station, Maggs described Said as one of the country's best television journalists.

"His loss to the station is immense. We are all in deep shock," Maggs said.

Said had just rejoined eNCA after an absence of just over three years during which he worked as an executive producer for TRT World in Turkey.

Prior to that, Said worked at eNCA for nearly 16 years, as producer, senior reporter and group news editor.

He is survived by his wife Nicky and daughters Lily and Bella.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24