Sudan: Khartoum State Wali - Housing Plan Set for Flood-Affected Citizens of Wad Ramli

26 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum State Wali: Housing Plan Set for Flood-affected Citizens

Khartoum, Aug. 26 (SUNA)- Khartoum State's Caretaker Wali (governor), Gen Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, has given a directive to speeding up the procedure to complete the housing plan for the area of Wad-Ramli and other flood-affected areas.

The Wali asserted at a meeting at his office with the Director General of the Ministry of Urban Planning, Eng. Nasr-Eddin Ali Osman, the importance of simplifying the procedures of delivering the lands for the citizens and deserving people of Wad Ramli area.

He said that the state will support the establishment of service utilities such as schools, hospitals, providing water and electricity network, places of worship before delivery of the land plots for the citizens to guarantee the stability in the new location.

He referred to the previous instructions of Khartoum North Locality to establish committees from the citizens of the area to determine the affected people, observe distribution of housing plots and to supervise establishment of service utilities. Service and to transport the affected people to the substitute location.

The General Director of the Ministry of Urban Planning indicated that the ministry has finalized the technical, field survey and planning for 1106 housing plots at safe locations eastern and western of the Salvation Highway which are far from the floods course.

He added that the ministry is ready to deliver the land plots to the deserving people immediately and with facilitation of procedure.

