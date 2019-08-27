Sudan: 60 Dead, 100+ Injured By Sudan Floods

Sudan — The Sudanese Ministry of Health stated that the heavy rains and floods that swept the country the last few months have killed 60 and injured at least 100.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Suleiman Abdeljabbar reported on Sunday that more than 32,000 families have been affected by a total or partial collapse of their homes.

Most of the deaths recorded were caused by the collapse of rooves and by electrocution.

Sennar

In Sennar, 900 homes completely collapsed and 1,600 collapsed partially due to floods that swept across the Blue Nile region.

Medical assistant Allajabo Kadkar, a leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in Sennar's capital Singa, told Radio Dabanga that the damage was concentrated in El Souki, Abuhujar, and Singa and that the affected people are in dire need for food, tents, and mosquito nets.

Evacuated

The director of the Khartoum Civil Defence, Maj Gen Mohamed El Bushra, said at a press conference on Sunday that the residents of El Nikheila, El Soug, Hillet Ali, Hillet Sider, and Wad Ramli have been evacuated without casualties.

The bridge of Wad Ramli was damaged as a result of high levels of the Nile and the rush of water flooding the area.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.