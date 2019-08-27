Sudan: National Umma Party Presents Vision On Transitional Period

26 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The National Umma Party (NUP) launched its National Salvation Matrix yesterday, which includes the party's vision on 25 matters during the transitional period.

Dr Mohamed El Mahdi, head of the party's political bureau, said the matrix is a contribution from the NUP to the interim government.

He said the party plans to hold six conferences during the transitional period, including a peace conference, a constitutional conference, an economic conference, and a seminar on foreign relations.

He stated that the party will hand the matrix to the Forces for Freedom and Change and the institutions of the transitional period, stressing the openness of the party to develop the matrix.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.