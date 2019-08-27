Sudan: National Umma Party Presents Vision On Transitional Period

Khartoum — The National Umma Party (NUP) launched its National Salvation Matrix yesterday, which includes the party's vision on 25 matters during the transitional period.

Dr Mohamed El Mahdi, head of the party's political bureau, said the matrix is a contribution from the NUP to the interim government.

He said the party plans to hold six conferences during the transitional period, including a peace conference, a constitutional conference, an economic conference, and a seminar on foreign relations.

He stated that the party will hand the matrix to the Forces for Freedom and Change and the institutions of the transitional period, stressing the openness of the party to develop the matrix.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.