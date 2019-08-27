South Africa: Hefty Sentence Handed Down for Robbery With Aggravating Circumstances

26 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 19 of August 2019, the Cradock Regional Court sentenced a 28-year-old male, Sinethemba Mahlengele to 15 years direct imprisonment on charges relating to Robbery with Aggravating circumstances.

This followed an incident on 19 June 2017 at about 19:45, when a 37-year-old Anele Silingile was assaulted with a golf stick by the suspect while robbing him of an undisclosed amount of money and a Mobicel cell phone.

The suspect was traced and arrested by Detective Constable Siyabonga Ntsimango who left no stone unturned to ensure that this criminal was brought to book.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.