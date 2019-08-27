South Africa: Hefty Sentence Handed Down for Robbery With Aggravating Circumstances

press release

On 19 of August 2019, the Cradock Regional Court sentenced a 28-year-old male, Sinethemba Mahlengele to 15 years direct imprisonment on charges relating to Robbery with Aggravating circumstances.

This followed an incident on 19 June 2017 at about 19:45, when a 37-year-old Anele Silingile was assaulted with a golf stick by the suspect while robbing him of an undisclosed amount of money and a Mobicel cell phone.

The suspect was traced and arrested by Detective Constable Siyabonga Ntsimango who left no stone unturned to ensure that this criminal was brought to book.