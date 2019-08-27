South Africa: Firearms Seized During Weekend Operations

press release

In a quest to create a safe environment for the people of South Africa, the SAPS is committed in seizing drugs, dangerous weapons i.e firearms that are used to terrorize our communities. During Operation Stabilisation that was conducted around Mthatha Cluster since Friday 23 - 26 August, a 71-year-old man was arrested by Ngqeleni Vispol members after he was found in possession of 9mm pistol (serial numbers filed off) with 11 rounds of ammunition at Ntsimbini locality in Ngqeleni on Friday at about 10:00. He will appear before court today facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

On the other hand, Bityi Detectives have arrested a 25-year-old woman following a case of theft that was opened by her boyfriend that she stole his firearm on 13 August 2019, whilst she went to visit him. The suspect was arrested at her home at Bilibane loc Cegcuwane A/A on Saturday at about 09:00. She was found in possession of a .38 Revolver with 1 round and a 7.65 pistol with 2 rounds with Middledrift 2016 Cas. She will appear before Bityi Periodical Court today facing 2 × possession of unlicensed firearms, 2 × unlawful possession of ammunition and theft.

Meanwhile, 2 men with their ages 30 and 31 years were arrested by Mthatha POP members on the R61 road near Nkululekweni today at about 10:30. Members spotted a suspicious vehicle and decided to search. They seized a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition. They will appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court tomorrow, 27 August 2019 facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

National Intervention Unit members were following an information about a man in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The suspect managed to evade the arrest living behind his 9mm pistol with 4 rounds of ammunition.

All firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether they cannot be linked to other crimes and the suspects will be profiled.

Lastly, Mthatha Vispol members have arrested a 36-year-old man after he was found in possession of 30 Boss Mandrax at Baziya on Saturday at about 03:00. He appeared before the Mthatha Magistrate Court today.