Liberia: CDC Chairman Appears Before Police

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman MulbahMorlu finally appeared before authorities at the Liberia National Police (LNP) as a person of interest to assist the police with information on CDC partisans that allegedly flogged Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations Col. Marvin Sackor early this month.

Col. Sackor was flogged in the presence of Mr. Morlu and CDC Montserrado County Rep. Moses Acarus Gray as the victim tried to dialogue with the party over clashes with opposition supporters who were celebrating their candidate's victory in the Montserrado Senatorial by - election.

Mr. MulbahMorlu, along with his team of vice chairpersons from CDC gathered at the police headquarters Monday afternoon, 26 August 26 in Monrovia to answer questions in relation to the attack against Col. Sackor.

Mr. Morlu says his presence at the LNP Headquarters is a clear indication if anything happens within the institutional limit, party leaders come in to assist or intervene on the way forward.

His appearance before the police come after some hot exchanges with the police last week, claiming that Police Chief Patrick Sudue lied when he testified at the Senate.Morlu insists that he has not received any ultimatum from the police, contrary to what is being reported in local media here.

On Friday, Police Spokesman Moses Carter indicated that the police were requesting the appearance of Chairman Morlu and Rep. Gray at LNP headquarters not later than 12:00 noon on Monday, 26 August.However Morlu says his presence at LNP Headquarters is based on a press conference from the police boss Col. Patrick Sudue as a law abiding person.

"We were not given ultimatum to appear but it was based press conference by the Inspector General Sudue, and based on our own status in society... ," Says Morlu.

According to Morlu, CDC has non - compromising policy against violence, and anyone acting in violence contradicts the CDC's policy.

Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue disclosed Thursday, 22 August that Rep. Gray and Mr. Morlu were undergoing investigation in connection with the alleged beating of Col. Sackor.

He made the disclosure at a Senate hearing last week, prompting a sudden reaction from Mr. Morlu who denied the claim.

Sudue informed the Senate that investigations into incidences of violence are being delayed because people involved are not cooperating with the police investigators.