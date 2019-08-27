Liberia: Angry Residents Give 31-Day Ultimatum

Residents of Wrinkles Town Community in Paynesville City, Montserrado County are calling on the National Legislature to close a waste disposal site in their community within 31 days or fence the site to prevent health hazard there.

According to the residents, since the establishment of the Wein Town waste disposal site in 2006, there has been continuous dumping of municipal waste, human remains and medical waste, including waste generated during the Ebola outbreak thereby, causing unprecedented air pollution and contamination of ground water.As a result, inhabitants from and around Wein Town community including babies have been breathing polluted air and drinking contaminated water.

The residents also lament there have also been unrestricted mosquitoes throughout the night and intolerable flies in the day due to air pollution, leading to prevalence of malaria, cholera, and dysentery with associate risk of contracting cancer, damaged brain, kidney disease, nerve damage and liver disease.