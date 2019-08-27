Liberia: LNP, GIZ End Road Safety Awareness

The traffic section of the Liberia National Police or LNP in partnership with the German development organization GIZ, climax a major road safety campaign here with both football and kickball tournaments at Slipway field in Monrovia.

The tournaments, organized in six communities, were held under the theme: "RAISING ROAD SAFETY AWARENESS IN THE COMMUNITY."Officials of the LNP say the exercise is aimed at getting communities involved in road safety awareness and to serve as road safety ambassadors.

Participating communities include Bassa Community, Perry Street, Jallah Town, Camp Johnson Road, Buzzy Quarters and Soniwein Community,respectively, all located in Monrovia.According to the Police, the exercise was conducted in two phases and officially launched on August 16, 2019, at the Bassa Community Town Hall, beginning with a street parade from the LNP Headquarters through Camp Johnson Road and back.

The LNP says phase one of the exercise focused on quizzing and debate, while phase two include football and kickball tournaments held on August 23, 24 and 25, respectively at the Slipway Sports Pitch in Slipway Community with winners awarded trophies.Police note that the objective of the project is to create awareness among community dwellers about road safety that would help to reduce road fatalities.

During the exercise, the Traffic Section of the LNP designed a road safety questionnaire consisting of 80 questions and answers that were distributed among the communities to encourage community members learn from the questions and improve their knowledge about traffic rules and safe road usage.

The LNP however, note that each of the selected communities was encouraged to conduct an internal community competition to select six representatives that participated in the Road Safety Community Quizzing on August 16 in Bassa Community Town Hall.The Liberia National Police has been involved with Road Safety campaign since July 2018 up to present and successfully initiated three Road Safety programs both in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties, respectively.

The campaign comes from the backdrop of the release of the LNP 12-year's accident statistics that says, on the average, one person died a day, six people get injured daily and about 100 accident cases are reported daily nationwide.On July 21, 2018, GIZ launched LNP Road Safety Week, dubbed, "SAFE ROAD, SAFE LIBERIA," at the Monrovia City Hall.

Outside Monrovia, GIZ launched a Road Safety campaign in Buchanan City Hall, Buchanan, GrandBassa County on September 20, 2018, under the theme: "BE ACCIDENT-FREE" in fulfillment of the launch a "Safe Street Awareness" on November 21, 2018, at the intersections of Broad and Mechlin Streets in Monrovia.