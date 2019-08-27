South Africa: Check Your Ticket - Cape Powerball Winner Yet to Collect R141 Million

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ethan Van Diemen

If you bought a lottery ticket at a Spar in Groot Brak, near Mossel Bay, you should really go home and find it because you might be the latest South African multimillionaire.

According to a statement from South Africa lottery operator Ithuba, the R141m Powerball winning ticket was bought at a Spar in Groot Brak. The ticket wager was made for a mere R105 at the Quick Pay section of the grocery store.

Ithuba confirmed that the winner had not made contact with the lottery operator to claim the winning ticket.

The ticket holder joins another new millionaire who won R9m in the Lotto Plus Jackpot on August 21 after only spending R10 on a ticket wager.

It seems the Cape is in favour with Lady Luck of late.

Big win

News24 previously reported that a man from Mitchells Plain won R61m in the July 27 draw of the National Lottery after buying a R20 quick pick ticket at the Total petrol station in Highlands Drive.

It was also his second time, albeit at it a significantly larger win.

Seven years before, he won R75 000, which he used to build a four-roomed house in which his family still lives. Before that, he, his partner and children were living in a back room.

And earlier in August, Business Insider reported that a R23.774m windfall had been waiting for its Gauteng lottery ticket owner.

The person bought the ticket at the Shell Amberfield petrol station in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion. He or she spent R30 and used the Quick Pick option to have numbers randomly assigned.

If the owner doesn't come forward, the amount will be donated to charity.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.