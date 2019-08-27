Mozambique: Leader of the Rwandan Community in Mozambique Killed in Shooting

A citizen was shot dead on Monday (26) in the neighborhood of Matola A, in Maputo province, by two unknown assailants. The victim was identified as president of the Rwandan Community in Mozambique and it was not the first time there has been an attempt on his life.

Witnesses reported that around 11:30am two individuals armed with firearms, one with a machine gun AK-47 type and another with a gun, approached the victim who was in his car and fired at close range.

The modus operandi suggests a hit as they reportedly took photos of the victim using a mobile phone.

Police source identified the victim as Rwandan national Louis Baziga who led the Rwandan Community in Mozambique.

The victim had been the target of assassination attempts and claimed to be the victim of political persecution.