Kenya: First Batch of Kenyan Team Arrives in Korea

The first batch of the Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do team that will compete in the second edition of the Chungju World Martial Arts Championship arrived on Monday in Seoul, South Korea, confident of doing well.

Head of delegation Evans Oduor said the second batch of athletes arrives Tuesday, ready to challenge for titles. In the first edition held in Kenya in 2016, Kenya won eight medals of one gold, two silver and five bronze.

"We've prepared well for this championship and we're ready to face any challenge from many countries featuring in the championship. We want to return home with more medals," said Oduor.

During the 2016 championship, Kenya finished third globally behind Iran and the Philippines in martial arts.

The 19 Kenyan players at this year's championship will compete in individual forms, individual sparring, team special techniques and team forms categories.

World Martial Arts Master ships Championship, commonly known as Tong-Il Moo-Do, is an international multi-disciplinary global competition featuring more than 18 different styles.

Kenya is expected to face strong challenge from the Philippines and Iran. Other competing countries include Thailand, Japan, Korea, Nepal, Cambodia, India, Taiwan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Brazzaville.

Others are Nigeria, Zambia, Ethiopia, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Brazil, Paraguay, USA and Argentina.

This year's event in Korea is co-hosted by the World Martial Arts Master ship Committee, Chungcheongbuk-do Province and Chungju City in the Republic of Korea.