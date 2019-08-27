Somalia: Key Al-Shabaab Figure Behind Mogadishu Attacks Captured

27 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Security agencies on Monday night captured a man in Mogadishu believed to be a key figure in the planning and execution of Al-Shabab attacks in the capital Mogadishu.

The Al-Shabaab operative was rounded up in Yaqshid district of Mogadishu following an operation. The authorities are yet to release his identity, but saurces say his arrest is a major breakthrough in the fight against terror.

In the recent past, the militant group has targeted government installations and individuals as it seeks to regain control of the capital.

AMISOM and the Somalia National Army on the other hand have intensified their efforts to flash out the militant out of the country.

Meanwhile an explosion was reported at a Southwest regional military base in Bardale town, Bay region on Monday; there has been no casualties reported.

Officials are investigating how the device ended up inside the military base.

