Somalia: Somaliland Suspends 42 Airport Workers for 'Working With Mogadishu'

27 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somaliland has sent home 42 airport workers on accusation that thy were working for the Somalia government despite the two not having a diplomatic relationship.

The workers were suspended following the announcement by Somalia that it had taken over the running of the airspace from international Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Until recently, ICAO paid their salaries and allowances. Somaliland now says the suspended workers will have to prove that they had no relations with Mogadishu.

These workers included Air Traffic Controllers, AIS Officers, MET Officers, FireFighting and Marshallers.

