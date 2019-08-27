Somalia Brands Kenya an Enemy After KDF Troops Destroy Hormuud Masts

The Somali government has accused the Kenyan military of destroying mobile phone masts in the south of the country, where Kenyan troops are deployed in the fight against the Islamist militant group, al-Shabab.

On the state broadcaster's website, Telecommunication Minister Abdi Anshur Hassan said "an enemy" had openly attacked the Somali economy.

It wants the African Union to intervene and investigate the attacks which seem to be aimed at preventing the militants from communicating.

Somali telecoms firm Hormuud issued a statement on Saturday, saying there had been 12 such attacks in the Gedo region disconnecting up to 4,000 people.

It is clear that the Somali government is furious with the Kenyan military.