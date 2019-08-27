Somalia Brands Kenya an Enemy After KDF Troops Destroy Hormuud Masts

27 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali government has accused the Kenyan military of destroying mobile phone masts in the south of the country, where Kenyan troops are deployed in the fight against the Islamist militant group, al-Shabab.

On the state broadcaster's website, Telecommunication Minister Abdi Anshur Hassan said "an enemy" had openly attacked the Somali economy.

It wants the African Union to intervene and investigate the attacks which seem to be aimed at preventing the militants from communicating.

Somali telecoms firm Hormuud issued a statement on Saturday, saying there had been 12 such attacks in the Gedo region disconnecting up to 4,000 people.

It is clear that the Somali government is furious with the Kenyan military.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Business
Kenya
Conflict
Arms and Armies
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.