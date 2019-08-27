Liberia: 'Cultivate Integrity Through Discipline'

27 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Chief of Staff (CoS) Major/General Prince Charles Johnson, III, has called on graduates of the United Methodist University (UMU) to cultivate a spirit of integrity through discipline as they walked out of the walls of the university into the larger society.

Johnson's admonition was contained in a speech he delivered at the 16th Commencement Convocation of UMU on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville.

He also called on the graduates to remain focused on their educational sojourn as they seek to contribute to the transformation of the larger society through skills acquired from the university.

Gen. Johnson told the graduates that their success will largely depend on how they will exhibit discipline and integrity as they step out into the larger society that expects much more from them either collectively or individually.

"No one wants to give their case to a dishonest lawyer; to do business with rascal business people; to give their building project to a dubious contractor, and no one wants to save their money with a bank that has tellers or officials with tainted characters," Gen Johnson added.

He further reminded the graduates that no matter where they find themselves or whatever career path they may have chosen, they should always remember that they are leaders. As such, only discipline and integrity can take them through in their career sojourn, adding, "Tainted or stained characters cannot cover up for a smart brain."

Gen. Johnson is a 2006 distinguished graduate of the UMU. He enlisted into AFL in 2006. Since then, he has attended many prestigious military schools around the world, earning several diplomas and certificates. He also obtained a master's degree in Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.

He has also gone through the rank and file of the AFL to the rank of Major/General and Chief of Staff. He is an infantry soldier and a versatile military leader.

