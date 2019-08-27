Liberia: PPCC Boss Wants Public Procurement Training Impacts Assessed

The Chief Executive Officer of Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, Atty. Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo, says the Commission would endeavor to develop a comprehensive directory/database to track the impacts of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS) training program in Liberia.

She said such initiative will also provide analysis to determine the achievements and challenges of CIPS program since its inception in Liberia.

Atty. Kowo made the assertions on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor, at the start of CIPS Level 3 back-to-back training sessions. The training targets 70 participants drawn mainly from government ministries, agencies and autonomous commissions. The participants have been grouped into two sessions. The first session of 35 participants commenced on August 26 and will end on August 30, 2019, while the second session with the same size of participants runs from September 2-6, 2019.

Similarly, Mr. Sidiki Quisia of United Nations Development Program (UNDP), accentuated that unless a comprehensive analysis is done to determine the impacts of CIPS training program in Liberia, it would be difficult to track the success of UNDP capacity building interventions to PPCC. He pleaded with PPCC to remain focus in its drive to address the capacity deficit in public procurement.

CIPS training in Liberia is an initiative of Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) designed primarily to address the huge capacity deficit in the field of public procurement and prepare Liberia's public sector procurement staffs to qualify for certificate awards in Public Procurement from the United Kingdom (UK) based Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS).

The program commenced in 2015 and has trained over six hundred procurement officers and awarded diplomas to 32 Liberians who attended and completed the prescribed course syllabus for CIPS Levels 2, 3 & 4. United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is funding the initiative. The current training targets 70 procurement practitioners from the public sector who have completed CIPS Level 2 introductory certificate course in public procurement.