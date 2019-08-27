Liberia: NEC Sets August 28 for Rerun in District #15

Authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has set Wednesday, August 28, 2019 as the date for the conduct of the rerun of the District 15 By-election, a release has said.

The NEC made the decision on Monday, August 26 following the withdrawal of the Notice of Appeal by the legal team of candidate Abu Kamara of the CDC on August 24, 2019.

For the conduct of the rerun, the Commission informs the public in District #15 of the key measures that have to do with the Final Registration Roll (FRR), which NEC said will be issued to all parties and candidates in hard copies on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

The FRR will be pasted at the 20 polling places prior to the rerun of the election; there will be no use of mobile phones in all 20 polling places during voting period; all agents representing political parties and independent candidates at the 20 polling places will be issued with new tags on Tuesday, August 27, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the NEC Headquarters; voting will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the release, the casting of votes, counting and tallying will be done on the same day; and that the declaration of final results will be announced on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the NEC Headquarters; that in keeping with the law on election campaign, there will no campaign activities after 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 26.

Therefore, the Commission calls on all voters to turn out and vote for the candidates of their choice in the 20 polling places. It also urges all parties, candidates, and supporters to avoid violence and conduct themselves in accordance with law.

"NEC is working closely with all relevant institutions, especially officers of the Liberia National Police to ensure the smooth conduct of the rerun," the release said.