Liberia: CAF Competitions - Liberia's Representatives Knocked Out

27 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Liberia's two representatives to the 2019 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup have both suffered an exit from the competitions after losing on aggregates.

Champions LPRC Oilers were the first to hit the exit door following their 3-0 defeat against Generation Foot away to Senegal on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

With just a draw needed to qualify, Oilers went into the second-leg with a 1-0 advantage secured from the first-leg at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) through Terry Sackoh's lone goal, but an early first half goal in the 15th minute, plus two goals in the second half, were the ultimate decider for the Senegalese to progress to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

On Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup, LISCR FC joined Oilers on the exit journey after a goalless draw against Maranatha FC of Togo at the ATS.

LISCR needed to overturn a 3-0 deficit conceded in the first-leg played in Togo, but the Togolese club maintained their defensive posture to ensure that they progress to the next stage of the competition.

LISCR missed the presence of forward Sam Jackson, who was ruled out due to injury.

LISCR's exit was also a lesson for Head Coach, Tapha Manneh, who believes that football administrators and players need to change their mindset relative to international football.

"We [clubs] don't measure ourselves outside; we need to change our mind set; and stop 'this is Liberia,'" he said.

Manneh: "Football is not for Liberia, it is for the whole world; what is happening in China is the same happening in Liberia; so we have to measure ourselves with outsiders, so that when you go out we won't have problem."

