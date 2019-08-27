South Africa: Jantjies and Nkosi Get Just Rewards As Erasmus Announces Springbok Rugby World Cup Squad

27 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Coach Rassie Erasmus stuck to the script as he picked an expected, but strong squad for the rugby showpiece that begins in less than a month in Japan.

There were no surprises as Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus picked his warriors to do battle at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. The ever-so shrewd Erasmus selected a mixture of experience and youth.

"We have been developing this squad since the start of last season and in the 31 we have a good balance of established experience and some exciting youth," said the coach.

Captain Siya Kolisi at the announcement of the Springbok squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. (Photo: Chanel Retief)

Erasmus also goes to the World Cup spoilt for choice as South Africa boasts a squad with one of the deepest pools of talent present at the World Cup.

"We set out with the goal of growing the depth of the squad and I am confident that any of this 31 can step into a play-off match at the Rugby World Cup and deliver an outstanding performance," said Erasmus.

Two players who will be looking to showcase their skills are Herschel Jantjies and Sbu Nkosi, who have been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

