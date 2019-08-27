Morocco: Chabangu Opens SA's Track and Field Medal Count in Morocco

Cape Town — South Africa have claimed their first medal at the track and field portion of the African Games thanks to Zinzi Chabangu's effort in the triple jump.

Chabangu's jump of 13.59m was enough to put her on the podium where she claimed a bronze medal.

Her team-mate, Patience Ntshingila finished in fourth position with a leap of 13.47m, while Grace Anigbata of Nigeria earned gold with an effort of 13.75m.

A handful of athletes progressed safely beyond the first rounds of their events.

In-form sprinter Tebogo Mamatu stuck up her hand among the medal contenders in the women's 100m event, grabbing second spot in her semi-final in 11.63 to qualify for the final, to be held on Tuesday.

In the men's 100m event, Thando Dlodlo (10.38) and Chederick van Wyk (10.41) finished third in their respective semi-finals, with both athletes snatching places in the final.

There was no luck, however, for Commonwealth Games silver medallist Henricho Bruintjies, who finished fourth in his semi-final in 10.43, missing out on a spot in the final by just 0.02.

In the men's 400m sprint, Derrick Mokaleng (46.41) and Thapelo Phora (46.83) coasted to victories in their heats, booking their places in Tuesday's semi-finals.

Middle-distance runner Tshepo Tshite also negotiated his way safely through to the next round, taking second position in his 800m heat in 1:50.12. He too, will contest the semi-finals of his specialist discipline.

"Congratulations to the team for a good start to a tough week ahead. It's been a generally good day at the office for our athletes, with most progressing to the next round.

"We trust all team members will keep a cool head as they approach each event and keep in mind that the primary delivery on their mandate is medals so that we keep the target of top position in sight," said the president of Athletics South Africa, Aleck Skhosana.

Compiled by: Craig Taylor

Source: Sport24