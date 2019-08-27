Morocco: Chabangu Opens SA's Track and Field Medal Count in Morocco

26 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — South Africa have claimed their first medal at the track and field portion of the African Games thanks to Zinzi Chabangu's effort in the triple jump.

Chabangu's jump of 13.59m was enough to put her on the podium where she claimed a bronze medal.

Her team-mate, Patience Ntshingila finished in fourth position with a leap of 13.47m, while Grace Anigbata of Nigeria earned gold with an effort of 13.75m.

A handful of athletes progressed safely beyond the first rounds of their events.

In-form sprinter Tebogo Mamatu stuck up her hand among the medal contenders in the women's 100m event, grabbing second spot in her semi-final in 11.63 to qualify for the final, to be held on Tuesday.

In the men's 100m event, Thando Dlodlo (10.38) and Chederick van Wyk (10.41) finished third in their respective semi-finals, with both athletes snatching places in the final.

There was no luck, however, for Commonwealth Games silver medallist Henricho Bruintjies, who finished fourth in his semi-final in 10.43, missing out on a spot in the final by just 0.02.

In the men's 400m sprint, Derrick Mokaleng (46.41) and Thapelo Phora (46.83) coasted to victories in their heats, booking their places in Tuesday's semi-finals.

Middle-distance runner Tshepo Tshite also negotiated his way safely through to the next round, taking second position in his 800m heat in 1:50.12. He too, will contest the semi-finals of his specialist discipline.

"Congratulations to the team for a good start to a tough week ahead. It's been a generally good day at the office for our athletes, with most progressing to the next round.

"We trust all team members will keep a cool head as they approach each event and keep in mind that the primary delivery on their mandate is medals so that we keep the target of top position in sight," said the president of Athletics South Africa, Aleck Skhosana.

Compiled by: Craig Taylor

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Morocco
Southern Africa
South Africa
Sport
North Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.