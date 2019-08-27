Nigeria: Ansar-Ud-Deen Appoints Ex-Lagos AG, Kazeem As Legal Adviser

Former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), has been re-appointed as the National Legal Adviser of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

The society, in a letter signed by its National Secretary, Alhaji Iskeel Ola Yusuf, said his reappointment was based on his long standing commitment and outstanding performance in the society before he was appointed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice from October 2015 to May 2019.

The letter reads: "In view of your long standing commitment and outstanding performance in all strata of the society, particularly as the former National Legal Adviser of this society before you proceeded on your sabbatical leave to serve the state, our National President, Aare Dr. Rafiu Ademola Sanni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee of the Society, has approved your re-appointment as the National Legal Adviser.

"While we congratulate you, it is hoped that you will continue to bring to bear your wealth of experience in this role."

Kazeem holds a second class upper degree in law from the University of Lagos. He also holds a Master's of Law degree in Information Technology and Telecommunications Law from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

He started his professional career as a consultant with the international consulting and accounting firm, Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services) as a staff of the tax and regulatory services division of the firm.

He voluntarily resigned in 1996 after five years with the firm to established the law firm of Adeniji Kazeem & Co.

Kazeem, who boasts of 27 years of successful law practice, was conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) last year.