Nigeria: Loan Default - CBN Approves New Clause to Set Off Balance

27 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has released a new clause that mandates borrowers to agree that their loan balances would be offset from their bank balances across the industry.

The Deputy Governor, Financial System stability (2020), Aishah Ahmad, disclosed this at the end of the 345th bankers committee meeting in Lagos State.

The New clause to be included in offer letters henceforth would require the provision of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and signing the clause that allows for a bank wide set off of loan balances.

The Deputy Governor said the credit protection clause in addition to the recent directive to banks to achieve 60 percent loan to deposit ratio by September 30th was expected to spur lending by adding additional N1 trillion to the credit balance sheet of the banks.

Ahmad said: "In taking loans, you agree to repay the loan, should you default, the total amount of deposit you have across the industry will be applied towards repaying the loans.

"This enable banks to lend with more confidence", she said, adding that banks were already resolving issues of SME collateral.

She noted that part of the reasons that there was no enough credit was because of risk aversion.

"We came up with this because we do not want LDR directive to raise Non Performing Loan (NPLs) in the industry," Ahmad added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.