Zambia: Lungu in Japan, As Envoy Highlights TICAD Benefits

President Edgar Lungu has left for Japan to attend the seventh edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

Mr Lungu left Lusaka yesterday around 09:00 hours from the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) base at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

He was scheduled to arrive today for a three-day visit. Zambia is among several African States to benefit from the US$3 million grant to be channelled towards health and peace and stability.

Japanese ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima said yesterday that Zambia had greatly benefitted from TICAD 7 package slated for August 28, 2019 in Yokohama.

