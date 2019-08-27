Zambia: Lungu in Japan, As Envoy Highlights TICAD Benefits

27 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Rebecca Mushota and Chusa Sichone

President Edgar Lungu has left for Japan to attend the seventh edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

Mr Lungu left Lusaka yesterday around 09:00 hours from the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) base at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

He was scheduled to arrive today for a three-day visit. Zambia is among several African States to benefit from the US$3 million grant to be channelled towards health and peace and stability.

Japanese ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima said yesterday that Zambia had greatly benefitted from TICAD 7 package slated for August 28, 2019 in Yokohama.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Zambia
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.